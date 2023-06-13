2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Another batch of steady rain tonight; sunshine tomorrow

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure has been bringing us cloudy skies, unseasonably chilly conditions, and occasional showers today.

This feature will continue to influence our weather through early tomorrow morning.

In the short-term, expect hit or miss showers through about 7:00 p.m.

A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Another batch of steady rain will move through after 7:00 p.m.

Rain may be heavy at times, and areas of ponding will occur overnight.

By sunrise Wednesday, there will only be isolated showers on the radar map, and these will be mainly confined to the Primary Snow Belt.

Skies will gradually clear during the day Wednesday, and it will be a lovely afternoon.

It will be a lot cooler than normal though, with highs only topping out around 70 degrees.

Another system will move in on Thursday, bringing numerous scattered showers and storms to northern Ohio.

By Friday, conditions will dry out again, and temperatures will soar through the 70s from Friday through Sunday.

Initially, Sunday looked pretty wet.

However, the latest weather data supports a dry forecast through the weekend.

