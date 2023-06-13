2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Thunderstorms roll in this afternoon

Cleveland's Most Accutate
Cleveland's Most Accutate(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is centered over Michigan this morning. A disturbance rounding it is tracking into northeast Ohio. Rain and storms will be likely this afternoon. Downpours possible with some of these storms. It’ll be a chilly and breezy day. High temperatures only in the 60s again. A southwest wind will gust to around 30 mph at times. Scattered showers and storms tonight. It looks like most of the rain and storms will be out by the time we hit morning rush time tomorrow. We will keep it dry tomorrow and cooler than normal. Here comes another front later Thursday. Scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon.

