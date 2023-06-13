2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio lawmakers push for the CROWN Act, HB 178, to ban hair discrimination

This is the 3rd time in 3 years lawmakers have tried to move this legislation forward in Ohio
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the third time in three years, Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban hair discrimination in public schools and workplaces.

On June 6, State Representative Juanita Brent faced her fellow lawmakers at the Ohio House Civil Justice Committee meeting and officially introduced legislation that she’s been pushing for since 2020, the CROWN Act, an acronym for Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair.

“This is my 3rd time introducing the Crown Act, my 3rd time, I’m very persistent, very determined to do this and very grateful to do this. I want to acknowledge this publicly,” she said. ”House Bill 178 is a bill that deals with hair discrimination and if you look at my hair right now, who would’ve thought that if somebody wanted to get rid of me, I would not be able to take legal cause because somebody at a school or at even at a workplace would not want me to have braids in my hair,” said Brent.

This time, Representative Brent has bipartisan support from co-sponsor, Representative Jamie Callender, who shared his own personal stories at the meeting but acknowledged others.

“I don’t like any discrimination that takes away your right of free speech but this bill is much deeper than that. It also deals with actual discrimination. There are some folks through birth, through ancestry whose hair is different than others,” he said.

Since inception in 2019, The CROWN Act combats hair discrimination by ensuring that hairstyles historically associated with race, such as afros, braids, locs and natural hair are protected in public schools and workplaces.

The Next 400: Cleveland teachers design ‘Hair Day’ mentorship program to celebrate diverse hair textures in the classroom

The CROWN Act is law in 22 states but is not yet federal law.

Tuesday at the Statehouse, the Civil Justice Committee heard testimony from leaders around the state who support this legislation and want to pass it here in Ohio.

“More than 30 cities here in Ohio have adopted protections against these discriminatory practices including Akron, Cincinatti, Columbus and Cleveland Heights. As recent as yesterday, even the state of Texas has adopted its own Crown Act,” said Tracey Maxwell Heard, Executive Director of Multiethnic Advocates for Cultural Competence, Inc.

“No one should have to worry about future success or fear of losing their job, being sent home from school or dehumanized because of how they wear their hair. Everyone deserves to live their authentic selves without fear of retaliation,” said Linda Kanney, President, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Central Ohio Chapter.

19 News has covered Black Hair culture extensively as part of The Next 400, a series created to encourage conversations and action about racism in our community.

The Next 400: Digging into the tangled roots of Black hair culture

If you have a story you’d like for us to cover, send us an email to The Next 400 at W-O-I-O-dot-com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Ohio lawmakers push for the CROWN Act, HB 178, to ban hair discrimination
Ansonia Lyons carries her son, Adrien Lyons, as she takes him for a diaper change in...
Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? Bias and access are factors.
Hair Day: it's a day centered around hair, as students and teachers talk about beauty,...
The Next 400: Cleveland teachers design ‘Hair Day’ mentorship program to celebrate diverse hair textures in the classroom
From girls to women: Northeast Ohio students empower younger generation with hairstyling