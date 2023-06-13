2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma house fire burns out upstairs of home

Parma Fire Department put out a house fire early Tuesday morning, sharing photos of the damage...
Parma Fire Department put out a house fire early Tuesday morning, sharing photos of the damage on Facebook.(Source: Parma Fire Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Fire Department put out a house fire early Tuesday morning, sharing photos of the damage on Facebook.

Officials say the residents of the house made it out of the home, along with their pets.

The fire started early Tuesday morning on Southington Drive.

While the source of the fire is under investigation, officials say the fire started in the upstairs of the house.

