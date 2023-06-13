Person robbed inside Cleveland hospital bathroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals police and Cleveland police are investigating a robbery inside a public restroom at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

According to officials, the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Hospital officials said no one was injured.

“The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is a top priority for us at University Hospitals,” said a University Hospitals spokesperson.

