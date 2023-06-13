2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Person robbed inside Cleveland hospital bathroom

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals police and Cleveland police are investigating a robbery inside a public restroom at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

According to officials, the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Hospital officials said no one was injured.

“The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is a top priority for us at University Hospitals,” said a University Hospitals spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
4 Lorain County cities receive state funds for pedestrian safety projects
Ambus Shephard
Cleveland man accused of raping woman at Edgewater fires 3rd attorney
4 Lorain city's get pedestrian safety grant money.
4 Lorain County cities receive state funds for pedestrian safety projects
19 News 3-4 p.m.
Cleveland rape suspect fires 3rd attorney
Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU
Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU