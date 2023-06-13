2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police seize more than 900 grams of fentanyl in Lorain

Elyria fentanyl
Elyria fentanyl((Source: Elyria police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested during a major drug bust at a home in Lorain Tuesday morning.

According to Elyria police, officers seized more than 905 grams of fentanyl and one gun from a home in the 2700 block of W. 27th Street just after 9 a.m.

Aalijah Rico, 28, the resident of the W. 27th home, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

Aalijah Rico
Aalijah Rico((Source: Elyria police))

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size,

Jose Robles, 29, of Lorain, was arrested on a bench warrant from Lorain police.

Jose Robles
Jose Robles((Source: Elyria police))

Elyria police, Lorain police, FBI agents and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority were involved in the ongoing narcotics investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
4 Lorain County cities receive state funds for pedestrian safety projects
Ambus Shephard
Cleveland man accused of raping woman at Edgewater fires 3rd attorney
4 Lorain city's get pedestrian safety grant money.
4 Lorain County cities receive state funds for pedestrian safety projects
19 News 3-4 p.m.
Cleveland rape suspect fires 3rd attorney
Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU
Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU