Police seize more than 900 grams of fentanyl in Lorain
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested during a major drug bust at a home in Lorain Tuesday morning.
According to Elyria police, officers seized more than 905 grams of fentanyl and one gun from a home in the 2700 block of W. 27th Street just after 9 a.m.
Aalijah Rico, 28, the resident of the W. 27th home, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size,
Jose Robles, 29, of Lorain, was arrested on a bench warrant from Lorain police.
Elyria police, Lorain police, FBI agents and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority were involved in the ongoing narcotics investigation.
