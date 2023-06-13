Police seize more than 900 grams of fentanyl in Lorain

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested during a major drug bust at a home in Lorain Tuesday morning.

According to Elyria police, officers seized more than 905 grams of fentanyl and one gun from a home in the 2700 block of W. 27th Street just after 9 a.m.

Aalijah Rico, 28, the resident of the W. 27th home, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

Aalijah Rico ((Source: Elyria police))

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size,

Jose Robles, 29, of Lorain, was arrested on a bench warrant from Lorain police.

Jose Robles ((Source: Elyria police))

Elyria police, Lorain police, FBI agents and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority were involved in the ongoing narcotics investigation.

