Sentencing for Cleveland woman convicted of driving drunk, hitting bus stop with man inside

Kelli Meadows
Kelli Meadows(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 54-year-old Cleveland woman who crashed into a bus stop while driving drunk, injuring the man inside, is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Bell Tuesday.

In May, Kelli Meadows pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault.

Driver charged in Cleveland bus stop crash has criminal history of drunk driving

The crash happened April 17, 2022 in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Meadows was driving eastbound on Detroit Avenue when she struck a fire hydrant and telephone pole before slamming into a bus stop near West 83rd Street.

Lucas Zhao was waiting inside the bus shelter when it was hit.

When officers got to the scene, Zhao was bleeding from his head, face, arms and legs.

Man hospitalized after car crashes into bus stop in Cleveland April 17, 2022
Man hospitalized after car crashes into bus stop in Cleveland April 17, 2022(WOIO-TV)

Zhao was taken to MetroHealth for treatment of critical injuries.

