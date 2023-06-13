2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired into Cleveland fire station

(unsplash.com)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one bullet was fired into a Cleveland fire station Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue.

According to firefighters, the bullets appeared to come through a wooden window sill in the EMS room, went through a television, hit a duct and ended up on the window sill.

There might have been two bullets, but they only found one, said firefighters.

On-duty fire personnel heard outside gunfire and EMS personnel discovered the damage when they returned from a run.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

