Shots fired into Cleveland fire station
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one bullet was fired into a Cleveland fire station Monday evening.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue.
According to firefighters, the bullets appeared to come through a wooden window sill in the EMS room, went through a television, hit a duct and ended up on the window sill.
There might have been two bullets, but they only found one, said firefighters.
On-duty fire personnel heard outside gunfire and EMS personnel discovered the damage when they returned from a run.
There were no injuries.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.