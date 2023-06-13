2 Strong 4 Bullies
Truck backs into Shaker Heights clothing store; number of items then stolen

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves caused major damage to a clothing store early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the suspects backed up a truck into Xhibition’s glass storefront in the 3400 block of Tuttle Rd. around 5 a.m.

Robbery at Xhibition's
Robbery at Xhibition's((Source: WOIO))

Once inside, they stole a number of items, before fleeing.

The storefront experienced “substantial damage which will require a barricade until the repairs are made,” posted store representatives on social media.

There were no injuries.

Robbery at Xhibition's
Robbery at Xhibition's((Source: WOIO))

“This is obviously extremely disconcerting and we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure a safe and quick resolution,” added the store representatives on social media.

