Truck backs into Shaker Heights clothing store; number of items then stolen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves caused major damage to a clothing store early Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the suspects backed up a truck into Xhibition’s glass storefront in the 3400 block of Tuttle Rd. around 5 a.m.
Once inside, they stole a number of items, before fleeing.
The storefront experienced “substantial damage which will require a barricade until the repairs are made,” posted store representatives on social media.
There were no injuries.
“This is obviously extremely disconcerting and we will be taking all the necessary steps to ensure a safe and quick resolution,” added the store representatives on social media.
