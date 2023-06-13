Unknown suspects break into Shaker Heights store using stolen truck

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The XHIBITION clothing store in Shaker Heights was the victim of a break in and robbery early Tuesday morning, according to Shaker Heights police.

Police said they arrived at the store on Tuttle Road around 4:56 a.m. to investigate multiple front door alarms.

Officers on scene learned through video surveillance that several unknown suspects used a truck stolen from Macedonia to forcibly enter the store and steal several items.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Shaker Heights confidential tip line here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.