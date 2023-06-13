2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Viking Polaris cruise ship makes maiden voyage to Cleveland port

The cruise came into port before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The cruise came into port before 7 a.m. Tuesday.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Viking Polaris cruise ship made its maiden voyage to Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Officials say the 387-guest ship is visiting Cleveland a part of its new “Great Lakes Collection” itinerary.

This is the first of eight Viking stops in Cleveland this year.

Captain Olivier Marien will exchange plaques with city officials including County Executive Chris Ronayne, Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin and Port CEO William Friedman at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to Cleveland, officials say the 15-day Great Lakes Collection itinerary features stops in Toronto, Port Colborne, Detroit, Alpena on Michigan’s lower peninsula, Wisconsin’s Door Peninsula, Michigan’s Mackinac Island, Ontario’s Georgian Bay and Thunder Bay, the Soo Locks and Duluth.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Delinquent home causes major concerns for Lorain neighbor
Delinquent home causes major concerns for Lorain neighbor
Driver leads Rocky River police on chase into Cleveland
Avon Lake student earns perfect ACT score
Avon Lake student earns perfect ACT score
Wayne County deputy, firefighter team up to douse flames engulfing garage
Wayne County deputy, firefighter team up to douse flames engulfing garage (bodycam)