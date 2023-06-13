Viking Polaris cruise ship makes maiden voyage to Cleveland port

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Viking Polaris cruise ship made its maiden voyage to Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Officials say the 387-guest ship is visiting Cleveland a part of its new “Great Lakes Collection” itinerary.

This is the first of eight Viking stops in Cleveland this year.

Captain Olivier Marien will exchange plaques with city officials including County Executive Chris Ronayne, Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin and Port CEO William Friedman at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to Cleveland, officials say the 15-day Great Lakes Collection itinerary features stops in Toronto, Port Colborne, Detroit, Alpena on Michigan’s lower peninsula, Wisconsin’s Door Peninsula, Michigan’s Mackinac Island, Ontario’s Georgian Bay and Thunder Bay, the Soo Locks and Duluth.

