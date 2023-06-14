2 Strong 4 Bullies
33-year-old man murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 33-year-old Cleveland man.

According to officials, the victim was found in the 12900 block of Emery Ave. on June 12. This is in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

He died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Cedric Davis.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

