2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron police chase suspect over fence, find 11 grams of fentanyl

Akron police say they observed a man wearing a ski mask with a visible extended magazine to a...
Akron police say they observed a man wearing a ski mask with a visible extended magazine to a firearm sticking out of his waistband at a bus stop in the 2100 block of 6th Street.(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in Akron after running away from police Tuesday night.

Akron police say they observed a man wearing a ski mask with a visible extended magazine to a firearm sticking out of his waistband at a bus stop in the 2100 block of 6th Street.

The suspect, identified by police as Austin Richards, began walking away and eventually started running, officials say.

Richards was taken into custody after a brief chase with police, during which he scaled a fence and discarded a bag containing a second handgun, over 11 grams of fentanyl and a digital scale.

Police say he was charged with trafficking, possession of drugs, two counts of carrying a concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Victim carjacked by 2 suspects in downtown Cleveland
David Lowe
Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school skips sentencing
David Lowe
New sentencing date for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school
U.S. House passes ‘CROWN Act’ that prohibits race-based hair discrimination
Cleveland NAACP travels to Columbus to show support for HB 178 to ban hair discrimination