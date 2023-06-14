Akron police chase suspect over fence, find 11 grams of fentanyl

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was arrested in Akron after running away from police Tuesday night.

Akron police say they observed a man wearing a ski mask with a visible extended magazine to a firearm sticking out of his waistband at a bus stop in the 2100 block of 6th Street.

The suspect, identified by police as Austin Richards, began walking away and eventually started running, officials say.

Richards was taken into custody after a brief chase with police, during which he scaled a fence and discarded a bag containing a second handgun, over 11 grams of fentanyl and a digital scale.

Police say he was charged with trafficking, possession of drugs, two counts of carrying a concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

