Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company's handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash received after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Bud Light is no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

Modelo Especial took over the top spot in May.

According to an analysis of Nielsen data by consulting firm Bump Williams, Modelo represented more than 8% of retail store beer sales in the four weeks ending June 3, while Bud Light was just above 7% during that same time period.

The drop in sales seems to coincide with Bud Light teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch InBev says a single can with Mulvaney’s face on it was given to her and was not for sale to the general public and not part of a broad campaign.

However, misinformation surrounding the sponsored post caused some people to swear off the brand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

