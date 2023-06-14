2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Huntington Reservation to get a new play space

Officials with the Cleveland Metroparks say new play place is coming to the Huntington...
Officials with the Cleveland Metroparks say new play place is coming to the Huntington Reservation September 2023.(Source: Cleveland Metroparks)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Cleveland Metroparks say new play place is coming to the Huntington Reservation September 2023.

Karen’s Way Play Space is set to open in Fall 2023.

Officials say the play space will be nearly one-acre and incorporate an expansive nature-based design.

The play space will feature a playhouse and small stage, two separate swing sets for younger and older kids, a water play feature and a 50-foot kid-friendly zipline. The swing set and zipline will feature ADA inclusive seating.

Karen’s Way Inc. is funding the play space.

