Cleveland NAACP travels to Columbus to show support for HB 178 to ban hair discrimination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland NAACP branch traveled to Columbus Wednesday morning to show support for HB 178, which would ban hair discrimination in public schools and workplaces.

A bus full of CROWN Act supporters left Cleveland at 6 a.m. to advocate for the house bill.

Representatives Juanita Brent and Jamie Callender will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the testimony and next steps for the bill.

This is the third time in three years that legislation to ban hair discrimination in public schools and workplaces has been considered by Ohio lawmakers.

Since inception in 2019, The CROWN Act combats hair discrimination by ensuring that hairstyles historically associated with race, such as afros, braids, locs and natural hair are protected in public schools and workplaces.

