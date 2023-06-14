2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland NAACP travels to Columbus to show support for HB 178 to ban hair discrimination

This is the 3rd time in 3 years lawmakers have tried to move this legislation forward in Ohio
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland NAACP branch traveled to Columbus Wednesday morning to show support for HB 178, which would ban hair discrimination in public schools and workplaces.

A bus full of CROWN Act supporters left Cleveland at 6 a.m. to advocate for the house bill.

Ohio lawmakers push for the CROWN Act, HB 178, to ban hair discrimination

Representatives Juanita Brent and Jamie Callender will be hosting a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the testimony and next steps for the bill.

The Next 400: Cleveland teachers design ‘Hair Day’ mentorship program to celebrate diverse hair textures in the classroom

This is the third time in three years that legislation to ban hair discrimination in public schools and workplaces has been considered by Ohio lawmakers.

Since inception in 2019, The CROWN Act combats hair discrimination by ensuring that hairstyles historically associated with race, such as afros, braids, locs and natural hair are protected in public schools and workplaces.

The Next 400: Digging into the tangled roots of Black hair culture

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

