Cleveland rec centers partner with CWRU to address youth trauma, mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Researches from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland have released their findings after a five-year study aimed at transforming the city’s recreation centers and how they handle youth trauma and mental health.

“These are places where children, youth and adults can get the support and services they need in an environment in which trauma-informed care principles are fully embedded in the fabric of the culture,” said Megan Holmes, associate professor and founding director of the Trauma Center at the university’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences.

The university worked with the city and Frontline Services to reimagine the entire approach of Cleveland’s 22 rec centers.

The city hired a dozen social workers and counselors to work at the facilities.

According to a news release from CWRU, the rec centers are now staffed by workers trained to identify trauma, recognize how it impacts physical and mental health, which in turn allows them to work with the youth members to promote healthier lifestyles.

“Today, we consider neurobiology,” Holmes said. “How a child responds to a stressful, potentially traumatic event is the body’s normal response to an abnormal situation. Activities, whether it’s bouncing a ball or connecting with people who care, are important elements of healing. The staff are all trained to respond in an approach that doesn’t call out the child in a negative manner.”

The team’s findings were published in the Behavioral Sciences Journal.

