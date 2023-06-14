2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland’s Hoops After Dark league holding tryouts Wednesday night

Tryouts for the 2023 Hoops After Dark league happen Wednesday night.
Tryouts for the 2023 Hoops After Dark league happen Wednesday night.(Source: The Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2023 season of the Hoops After Dark League starts with tryouts Wednesday night at the Zelma George Neighborhood Rescue Resource and Recreation Center.

Officials say tryouts for the program’s second season start at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland.

Men aged 18-years-old to 26-years-old are invited to try out for a spot on one of eight team rosters.

Cleveland Cavaliers Senior Vice President Kevin Clayron and City of Cleveland organized sports manager Maryann Fields will both be in attendance.

Officials say the league is part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s comprehensive violence prevention strategy, and that players will participate in personal development workshops and connect with community resources prior to each game.

Open gym scrimmages will begin June 21 and the eight week season will play games on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Games will be played at the Cudell Neighborhood resource and Recreation Center and the Zelma George Recreation Center.

The league concludes with the championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 15.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland city leaders call reports of the number of kids missing in the past two weeks as,...
With 25 Cleveland children listed as missing right now, city holds news conference to explain why it’s misleading
David Lowe
New sentencing date for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school
Woman killed, man injured in Ashtabula attempt robbery
U.S. House passes ‘CROWN Act’ that prohibits race-based hair discrimination
Cleveland NAACP travels to Columbus to show support for HB 178 to ban hair discrimination