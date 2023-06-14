Cleveland’s Hoops After Dark league holding tryouts Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2023 season of the Hoops After Dark League starts with tryouts Wednesday night at the Zelma George Neighborhood Rescue Resource and Recreation Center.

Officials say tryouts for the program’s second season start at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland.

Men aged 18-years-old to 26-years-old are invited to try out for a spot on one of eight team rosters.

Cleveland Cavaliers Senior Vice President Kevin Clayron and City of Cleveland organized sports manager Maryann Fields will both be in attendance.

Officials say the league is part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s comprehensive violence prevention strategy, and that players will participate in personal development workshops and connect with community resources prior to each game.

Open gym scrimmages will begin June 21 and the eight week season will play games on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Games will be played at the Cudell Neighborhood resource and Recreation Center and the Zelma George Recreation Center.

The league concludes with the championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 15.

