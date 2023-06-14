2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Palestine community demanding disaster declaration before deadline

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine community members traveled to Columbus on Wednesday, demanding Ohio Governor Mike DeWine applies for FEMA support before the July 3 deadline.

A press conference, held by the Unity Council for the East Palestine Derailment is calling on “accountability, justice and the ability to access crucial federal support from FEMA”.

According to the Unity Council, “These communities are still hurting - families are living in hotels, children are testing positive for vinyl chloride, and those that did return home are experiencing symptoms they’ve never had before,” said Daniel Winston, Co-Executive Director of River Valley Organizing and Unity Council Board Member. “We’re here to once again ask Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to take action to ensure the health and safety of his constituents”.

The emergency declaration can only be named by Governor DeWine, if it is not done, The Unity Council will look to appeal to the federal governments to find other means of funding.

