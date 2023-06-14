Endangered 14-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 13 to help find missing and endangered 14-year-old Rayshawn Scott.

He was described by police as 5′ tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

If you see Scott or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Rayshawn Scott (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

