Endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 13 to help find missing 14-year-old Valissa Toney.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and walks with a limp.

Police said she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, and dark brown glasses.

If you see Toney or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Valissa Toney (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

