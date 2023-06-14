Endangered 14-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 13 to help find missing 14-year-old Valissa Toney.
She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and walks with a limp.
Police said she was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, and dark brown glasses.
If you see Toney or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234.
