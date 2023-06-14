Endangered 23-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 13 to help find missing and endangered 23-year-old Antonio Trujillo.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

If you see Trujillo or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Antonio Trujillo (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

