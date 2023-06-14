2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Endangered 23-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

Antonio Trujillo
Antonio Trujillo(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on June 13 to help find missing and endangered 23-year-old Antonio Trujillo.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

If you see Trujillo or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Antonio Trujillo
Antonio Trujillo(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Wayne County prosecutor’s still reviewing evidence in viral road rage incident
New body camera video released of Browns players theft investigation
Brianna Cooper
Endangered 38-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 9
Aniyya Kyle
Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen June 2