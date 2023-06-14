Endangered 38-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 38-year-old Brianna Cooper.

She was described by police as 4′11″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she has been missing since June 9.

Cooper was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, a black bonnet, and facial piercings.

She may be at East 126th Street and Shaker Boulevard, according to police.

If you see Cooper or know where she may be, call Det. Bruner at 216-623-5318.

Reference report #2023-168960 with your tips.

Brianna Cooper (Cleveland Police)

