Euclid Police: Man who ‘may be involved in vicious assault’ of girl wanted
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police confirmed a man “who may be involved in a vicious assault’ of a girl is wanted, and detectives need help identifying him.
Police did not share further details of said assault.
Take a close look at this photo of the suspect shared by police on June 14:
If you recognize him or know where he may be, call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-731-1234.
