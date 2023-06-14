EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police confirmed a man “who may be involved in a vicious assault’ of a girl is wanted, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police did not share further details of said assault.

Take a close look at this photo of the suspect shared by police on June 14:

Euclid Police: Man who ‘may be involved in vicious assault’ of girl wanted (Euclid Police)

If you recognize him or know where he may be, call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-731-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.