Family of Marblehead porch pirates steal 12 packages with young daughter in truck, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WOIO) - A family of Marblehead porch pirates are accused of stealing a dozen packages while their daughter was in the truck, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The theft happened off a resident’s porch on East Bayshore Road at 1:13 p.m. on May 24, according to Marblehead Police.

MPD said the packages were stolen by the “fine upstanding porch pirates” just after they were delivered by FedEx.

“Looks like a fine loving family, they even brought their little daughter along with them to observe their handy work,” MPD stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of who MPD sarcastically called “young entrepreneurs”:

Note: 19 News will not share the photos of the juvenile as posted in the Marblehead Police Department Facebook Page.

Call 419-635-5224 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, MPD urged.

“Thank you for any and all help and information, lets get these clowns off the street before they show up at your porch,” MPD bluntly stated.

MPD said all tips stay anonymous and confidential.

