Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker claims “deceptive practices” by “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Brown Al “Bubba” Baker is claiming that his business, Bubba’s Boneless Ribs, is being denied a chance to succeed due to the actions of “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John.

When Baker was on season five of the show, he entered into a verbal agreement with investor Daymond John of $300,000 for a 30% stake in the company. From there, according to Baker, challenges began to arise almost immediately. In a story initially reported by the LA Times, Baker believes that there has been a “denial of profits” from John to Baker and his daughter Brittani.

According to Al and Brittani Baker, they claim that they received “less than 4% of the company’s reported earnings”, despite owning a majority of the company. They also claim that financial decisions are being made without their knowledge, leading to them declining potential new business with little assurance of profits. After failed attempts to resolve their issues surrounding the accounting of their business, the Baker’s took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Those social media posts ultimately led to a restraining order being filed by both Daymond John and Rastelli Foods, a wholesale food company brought in to help with distribution. The restraining order claims that the Baker’s are ignoring their operating agreement which states “The Company and each Member shall take all reasonable measures necessary to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of the Confidential Information by any of their employees, agents or consultants.” The lawsuit claims that the confidentiality agreement is being breached, with a request for the Baker’s to remove any social media posts involved in this.

19 News reached out to Daymond John’s representation for comment and have not heard back, in addition to attempting to reach out to Rastelli Foods through multiple avenues.

Following the original LA Times article, John’s did respond on his TikTok account, saying while ”I’m under confidentiality so I cannot put the truth out there in detail... at best (the accusations are) not true”.

The Bakers are currently representing themselves in the restraining order court proceedings, which are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Euclid Police: Man who ‘may be involved in vicious assault’ of girl wanted
