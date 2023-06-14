Kevin Stefanski: Browns offense ‘should be’ different this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Deshaun Watson’s first full season, the Browns offense “should be” different from years past, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday.

Stefanski called in to the Rich Eisen Show with substitute host Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

🗣️ Kevin Stefanski



“There were some glimpses of elite quarterback play… I’m excited.”



The Browns ranked 22nd in the league in passing last season, 18th in points and 6th in rushing.

Watson played the final 6 games, going 3-3 with 7 TD passes, 5 interceptions and completed 58% of his passes.

The Browns have added receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, Cedric Tillman and tight end Jordan Akins, while losing running back Kareem Hunt.

Stefanski is 26-24 in 3 seasons running the Browns. He made the playoffs in 2020, his first season.

