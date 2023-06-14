2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Stefanski: Browns offense ‘should be’ different this season

FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders as Cleveland deals with a widespread outbreak during its playoff pursuit.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard, File)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Deshaun Watson’s first full season, the Browns offense “should be” different from years past, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday.

Stefanski called in to the Rich Eisen Show with substitute host Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Browns ranked 22nd in the league in passing last season, 18th in points and 6th in rushing.

Watson played the final 6 games, going 3-3 with 7 TD passes, 5 interceptions and completed 58% of his passes.

The Browns have added receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, Cedric Tillman and tight end Jordan Akins, while losing running back Kareem Hunt.

Stefanski is 26-24 in 3 seasons running the Browns. He made the playoffs in 2020, his first season.

