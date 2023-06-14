2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man dies after being shot in car at Maple Heights intersection

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man shot in his truck Sunday evening at a busy intersection, has now died from his injuries, according to Maple Heights police.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Wilkinson.

Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said officers were called to Libby Road and Thomas Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a call of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, Wilkinson was found sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the truck was off the side of the road.

EMS was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call 216-586-9624.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

South Euclid family-owned party store still struggling post pandemic
Akron police say they observed a man wearing a ski mask with a visible extended magazine to a...
Akron police chase suspect over fence, find 11 grams of fentanyl
Victim carjacked by 2 suspects in downtown Cleveland
David Lowe
Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school skips sentencing