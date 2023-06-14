Man dies after being shot in car at Maple Heights intersection

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man shot in his truck Sunday evening at a busy intersection, has now died from his injuries, according to Maple Heights police.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Wilkinson.

Maple Heights Police Chief Todd Hansen said officers were called to Libby Road and Thomas Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a call of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, Wilkinson was found sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the truck was off the side of the road.

EMS was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call 216-586-9624.

