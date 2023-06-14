2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen June 2

Aniyya Kyle
Aniyya Kyle(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Aniyya Kyle.

She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was reported missing on June 6, but has not been seen since June 2.

Kyle may be at East 105th Street and Olivet Avenue in Cleveland, or in Garfield, according to police.

Call Det. Bruner at 216-623-5318 if you see her or know where she may be.

Reference report #2023-165850 with your tips.

Aniyya Kyle
Aniyya Kyle(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Wayne County prosecutor’s still reviewing evidence in viral road rage incident
New body camera video released of Browns players theft investigation
New body camera video released of Browns players theft investigation
Wayne County road rage caught on video.
Wayne County prosecutor’s still reviewing evidence in viral road rage incident