Missing 16-year-old Cleveland girl last seen June 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Aniyya Kyle.

She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was reported missing on June 6, but has not been seen since June 2.

Kyle may be at East 105th Street and Olivet Avenue in Cleveland, or in Garfield, according to police.

Call Det. Bruner at 216-623-5318 if you see her or know where she may be.

Reference report #2023-165850 with your tips.

Aniyya Kyle (Cleveland Police)

