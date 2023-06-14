2 Strong 4 Bullies
New body camera video released of Browns players theft investigation

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after several Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint downtown.

The Browns have identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

According to the Cleveland police report, Newsome told officers he left Rumor Bar & Lounge on W. 6th Street with another person around 2:15 a.m. Monday, June 5 and drove to the Filter Bar and Lounge in the 700 block of W. Superior Ave.

Newsome stated they parked their 2022 Ram truck in the parking lot next to Filter and went into the bar.

Newsome told police when they went back to the truck around 3:30 a.m., six masked men jumped out of an unknown car and robbed them at gunpoint.

Before driving off in the truck, the suspects also stole some jewelry.

Newsome stated nobody was injured.

In an interview with police, Newsome said “Well I actualy didn’t see it. My other teammate, Perrion Winfrey, was going outside to get my car. I met him outside after, and he said they took everything from him.”

Filter owner Kyler Smith released a statement regarding the theft Tuesday.
Cleveland police are also investigating the theft of a Cleveland Browns player’s vehicle from the parking garage at The May in the 200 block of Euclid Ave.

Officers responded to the garage around 8 a.m. Sunday, June 4, when the owners realized their vehicles were gone. One of the vehicles, a 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat, belongs to Cleveland Browns player Demetric Felton.

According to the police report, security video showed suspects driving into the garage around 4:50 a.m., taking a parking ticket and driving around the garage.

Once the suspects saw the Hellcat, they broke into the vehicle and drove away in it. Before leaving the garage, the suspects also stole a Dodge Challenger. according to the police report.

Police said there are no arrests in either incident.

