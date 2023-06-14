2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New ‘Dark Side’ podcast goes inside Ohio spree killer’s triple murder retrial, return to death row

A judge’s error gave the confessed killer a second chance, and forced the families of his victims to relive the nightmare in the courtroom once again.
The latest episode of Dark Side of the Land is streaming now on all major podcast platforms.
The latest episode of Dark Side of the Land is streaming now on all major podcast platforms.(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could prescription drugs interacting with medical conditions have been a factor in the brutal triple murder of a mother and her two daughters?

That’s what George Brinkman’s defense attorneys recently argued as they tried to keep the spree killer off of death row.

In the latest episode of the Dark Side of the Land true crime podcast, 19 News investigator Sara Goldenberg takes listeners through the twists and turns of a second trial, and a family’s fight for justice.

Part 3 of “The Killings, Cover-up & Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman - The Verdict” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The three-part podcast series can also be streamed in its entirety in the podcast player below.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Victim carjacked by 2 suspects in downtown Cleveland
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
East Palestine community demanding disaster declaration before deadline
U.S. House passes ‘CROWN Act’ that prohibits race-based hair discrimination
Cleveland NAACP travels to Columbus to show support for the CROWN Act, to ban hair discrimination
South Euclid family-owned party store still struggling post pandemic