New ‘Dark Side’ podcast goes inside Ohio spree killer’s triple murder retrial, return to death row

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could prescription drugs interacting with medical conditions have been a factor in the brutal triple murder of a mother and her two daughters?

That’s what George Brinkman’s defense attorneys recently argued as they tried to keep the spree killer off of death row.

In the latest episode of the Dark Side of the Land true crime podcast, 19 News investigator Sara Goldenberg takes listeners through the twists and turns of a second trial, and a family’s fight for justice.

Part 3 of “The Killings, Cover-up & Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman - The Verdict” is available now on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The three-part podcast series can also be streamed in its entirety in the podcast player below.

