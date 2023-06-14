New sentencing date for Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A new sentencing date has now been scheduled for the Berea man convicted of groping his 16-year-old stepdaughter on camera during a virtual school class last year.

David Lowe was scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12 in Berea Municipal Court; however, both Lowe and his attorney were several hours late.

According to Berea Police Lt. Tom Walker, the new sentencing date is June 22.

“The Ohio Virtual Academy reported to our department that a female high school student was attending class online at her home in Berea when a male identified as her step father came up behind her only wearing his underwear and rubbed his crotch against the back of her head,” said Lt. Walker.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Lowe, 53, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition.

Lowe, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual imposition on March 30.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.