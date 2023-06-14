2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool pattern continues; more rain/storms tomorrow

Cleveland's Most Accutate(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is tracking east of the area this morning. A few leftover showers around, especially east of Cleveland. Look for the clouds to break up as the day wears on. High temperatures only in the 65 to 70 degree range. We should be at least around 80 degrees this time of year. Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s late tonight. Another cold front is forecast to track through Thursday evening. Showers and storms in the forecast again tomorrow afternoon through early evening. A few of these storms could be on the strong side. The team is monitoring this closely. Drier and cool day Friday with afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees.

Northeast Ohio weather: Another batch of steady rain tonight; sunshine tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Thunderstorms roll in this afternoon