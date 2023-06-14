Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool pattern continues; more rain/storms tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is tracking east of the area this morning. A few leftover showers around, especially east of Cleveland. Look for the clouds to break up as the day wears on. High temperatures only in the 65 to 70 degree range. We should be at least around 80 degrees this time of year. Temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s late tonight. Another cold front is forecast to track through Thursday evening. Showers and storms in the forecast again tomorrow afternoon through early evening. A few of these storms could be on the strong side. The team is monitoring this closely. Drier and cool day Friday with afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.