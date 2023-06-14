Sentencing for Cleveland man who buried girlfriend’s body in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man who killed his girlfriend and buried her body in Pennsylvania was sentenced to life in in prison by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

Anthony Kennedy’s first chance at parole will first come after he serves 20 years.

Anthony Kennedy ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

On Tuesday, Kennedy, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and offenses against a human corpse for the death of Adrianna Taylor, 23.

Adrianna K. Taylor (WOIO)

Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13, 2022.

Her body was found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, PA on Nov. 24, 2022 officials said.

19 News has learned Taylor’s body was found inside of a tote bag, which was placed inside a bigger construction bag.

The bags were found under wet and dry concrete.

Police in Wilkinsburg were tipped off to the crime by a neighbor, who has a Ring doorbell camera that recorded “suspicious activity in front of the home,” officials said.

Investigators also confirmed Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and the arrest warrant suggests the murder took place in Cleveland.

Kennedy was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30, 2022.

Cleveland police said Kennedy and Taylor were living together in the 3200 block of West 98th Street before she disappeared.

