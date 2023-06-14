South Euclid family-owned party store still struggling post pandemic

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A family-owned business fears they could lose their party store if they can’t turn things around this year.

The Aloni’s said the pandemic set them back and they have not been able to recover.

Abby Aloni and her husband Shimi opened Blum’s Party Goods on Cedar Road five years ago, but they say the pandemic changed the party store industry.

Online shopping caused them to lose some of their bigger customers who would purchase in bulk.

“We took out a small business loan and when you do that you have to have collateral. We used our house as collateral so at the end of this year if we decide this store isn’t making enough money we’d probably have to sell the house. Use the proceeds of that to pay back the loan,” said Aloni.

Meanwhile, they say they’ll do what they can through online and in-person sales to keep this beloved shop going.

On June 15, the store owners will host a free promotional event at their shore at 14437 Cedar Rd. from 7-10 p.m. in an effort to encourage people to shop in-person at local businesses.

