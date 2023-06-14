2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

South Euclid family-owned party store still struggling post pandemic

(WAFB)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A family-owned business fears they could lose their party store if they can’t turn things around this year.

The Aloni’s said the pandemic set them back and they have not been able to recover.

Abby Aloni and her husband Shimi opened Blum’s Party Goods on Cedar Road five years ago, but they say the pandemic changed the party store industry.

Online shopping caused them to lose some of their bigger customers who would purchase in bulk.

“We took out a small business loan and when you do that you have to have collateral. We used our house as collateral so at the end of this year if we decide this store isn’t making enough money we’d probably have to sell the house. Use the proceeds of that to pay back the loan,” said Aloni.

Meanwhile, they say they’ll do what they can through online and in-person sales to keep this beloved shop going.

On June 15, the store owners will host a free promotional event at their shore at 14437 Cedar Rd. from 7-10 p.m. in an effort to encourage people to shop in-person at local businesses.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Man dies after being shot in car at Maple Heights intersection
Akron police say they observed a man wearing a ski mask with a visible extended magazine to a...
Akron police chase suspect over fence, find 11 grams of fentanyl
Victim carjacked by 2 suspects in downtown Cleveland
David Lowe
Berea dad convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school skips sentencing