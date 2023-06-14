Thief uses stolen/cloned credit card at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help locating a thief who used either a stolen or cloned credit card to withdraw $300 from a gas station ATM.

The crime happened at the GetGo in the 3000 block of W. 117th Street on May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call First District Detective Gessino at (216) 623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

