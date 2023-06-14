2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thief uses stolen/cloned credit card at Cleveland gas station

Cleveland theft suspect
Cleveland theft suspect((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help locating a thief who used either a stolen or cloned credit card to withdraw $300 from a gas station ATM.

The crime happened at the GetGo in the 3000 block of W. 117th Street on May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call First District Detective Gessino at (216) 623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

