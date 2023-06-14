Wayne County prosecutor’s still reviewing evidence in viral road rage incident

CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said they are still reviewing evidence after a 61-year-old man allegedly followed a 20-year-old driver home after a road rage incident.

The man was arrested for menacing, burglary, and disorderly conduct on May 31.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect followed Cameron Troyer to his house in an attempt to fight him.

19 News is not identifying the suspect because he has not been charged with a crime.

A surveillance camera recorded the man as he pulled his pickup truck into Troyer’s driveway shortly before 8:30 a.m. and yelled, “Wanna have some fun, huh? Come on, let’s play!” before doing a burnout.

Troyer was on the phone with 911 when the suspect got out of his truck and started walking around the property.

“He opened the back door and stepped in and I grabbed my hunting rifle,” Troyer told deputies. “I aimed it at him and I said you better step out of my house right now.”

Troyer told the dispatcher the man tried to run him off the road after he had driven around the suspect’s truck.

“I put my turn signal on to go around him and he starts coming over at me,” Troyer said. “I drop back a little bit then he jerks the wheel over at me again and runs me off the road up there.”

The suspect, who lives down the road from Troyer, was later found standing in the road outside of his truck.

He claimed to deputies that Troyer had been constantly speeding down their street.

“Everybody on this road has had it up to here,” the man told deputies. “Little kids, our grandson. Enough is enough.”

He was arrested shortly after.

19 News reached out the man on Wednesday, but gave no comment.

Troyer’s surveillance of the alleged road rage incident has gained over nine million views on TikTok.

