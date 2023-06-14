2 Strong 4 Bullies
With 25 Cleveland children listed as missing right now, city holds news conference to explain why it’s misleading

Cleveland city leaders call reports of the number of kids missing in the past two weeks as, "misleading."(Source: City of Cleveland)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -City of Cleveland leaders held a news conference Wednesday to explain why news reports about the number of missing Cleveland children is what they are calling, “misleading.”

Cleveland 19, as well as national news media, have been using the city’s own website to report the number of kids under the age of 18 listed as missing.

Currently on the site, there are 25 children currently labeled as missing in the past two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

