Woman killed, man injured in Ashtabula attempt robbery

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man injured during a shooting on their property in Ashtabula Township early Wednesday morning.

According to Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies, the victims were inside a box truck that had been converted into a residence in the 2300 block of Eureka Road when two suspects entered the truck and tried to rob them.

When the victims told them they didn’t have anything, one of the suspects fired several shots, said deputies.

The woman was shot in the chest and the man was shot in his right leg.

Both victims were transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where the 40-year-old Kingsville woman died from her injuries.

The 42-year-old Ashtabula man was transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and his condition is unknown, said deputies.

Deputies said the suspects fled on foot after the shooting and remain at large.

