19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms develop after 5:00 p.m., some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be moving in from the west this evening.

This feature will facilitate the development of showers and storms by 6:00 p.m.

Storms will move east across our area from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.

Some storms may produce heavy rain.

After midnight, expect cloudy skies and light, isolated showers.

Friday will be another cooler-than-average day.

We’ll begin the day with ample cloud cover, and skies will slowly clear during the day.

A few isolated showers are possible during the first half of the day.

We will clear out, and dry out, this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting gorgeous weather for Father’s Day weekend.

We should have a little less wildfire haze this weekend, too.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s each day.

