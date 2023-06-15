2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms develop after 5:00 p.m., some strong to severe

Highest risk of showers and thunderstorms this evening.
Highest risk of showers and thunderstorms this evening.(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will be moving in from the west this evening.

This feature will facilitate the development of showers and storms by 6:00 p.m.

Storms will move east across our area from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds and hail.

Some storms may produce heavy rain.

After midnight, expect cloudy skies and light, isolated showers.

Friday will be another cooler-than-average day.

We’ll begin the day with ample cloud cover, and skies will slowly clear during the day.

A few isolated showers are possible during the first half of the day.

We will clear out, and dry out, this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting gorgeous weather for Father’s Day weekend.

We should have a little less wildfire haze this weekend, too.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s each day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
19 First Alert Day: Risk of severe storms later this afternoon/evening

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
19 First Alert Day: Risk of severe storms later this afternoon/evening
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: More wet weather on Thursday; warming up this weekend
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: More wet weather on Thursday; warming up this weekend
Cooler than normal. Most around 70 degrees at 6:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: More wet weather on Thursday; warming up this weekend