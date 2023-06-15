CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who traded a stolen dirt bike and the woman who was with him during the exchange are wanted, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the man posted the dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace on May 31 to sell or trade for another dirt bike.

The man arrived with a woman at the victim’s house in the area of Denley Avenue where they exchanged dirt bikes and left, according to police.

The exchanged dirt bike was stolen out of Akron, police stated.

Take a close look at this photo of the man and woman shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

2 wanted in Cleveland after stolen dirt bike exchange, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Gonzalez at 216-623-2742 if you recognize either of these suspect or have other tips that could help this case.

