2023 Browns Season Predictions

19 Sports gives you a few predictions for the 2023-2024 season
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Sports Department made a few predictions for the upcoming Browns season. Take a look!

TRAINING CAMP CUT:

Baillie: Perrion Winfrey; “Too many issues since he was drafted.”

Mark: Anthony Schwartz; “He stinks.”

Chris: Jakeem Grant; “Someone younger and cheaper- plus his injury.”

Intern Steve: Nick Harris; “Don’t need three centers and his injury, but could end up on practice squad.”

BREAKOUT PLAYER:

Baillie: Za’Darius Smith; “Has a lot to play for. I think we see a similar Z from his days in Green Bay.”

Mark: Deshaun Watson; “Best has yet to come.”

Chris: Martin Emerson; “Second-year jump.”

Intern Steve: Elijah Moore; “Not utilized properly with the Jets. Therefore, breakout season with Browns.”

MYLES GARRETT SACK COUNT:

Baillie: 18

Mark: 20

Chris: 15

Intern Steve: 15

NICK CHUBB RUSHING TDs

Baillie: 7

Mark: 7

Chris: 7

Intern Steve: 10

DESHAUN WATSON OVER/UNDER 4,200 PASSING YARDS

Baillie: Under

Mark: Over

Chris: Over

Intern Steve: Over

HOW MANY TDs DOES OBJ SCORE AGAINST THE BROWNS

Baillie: 2

Mark: 1

Chris: 2

Intern Steve: 0

UPSET ALERT

Baillie: The Browns will beat the Jets on December 28th.

Mark: The Browns will sweep the Steelers.

Chris: The Browns will lose at Houston.

Intern Steve: The Browns will beat the Jaguars.

SEASON PREDICTIONS

Baillie: 9-8

Mark: 11-6

Chris: 9-8

Intern Steve: 10-7

