2023 Browns Season Predictions
19 Sports gives you a few predictions for the 2023-2024 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Sports Department made a few predictions for the upcoming Browns season. Take a look!
TRAINING CAMP CUT:
Baillie: Perrion Winfrey; “Too many issues since he was drafted.”
Mark: Anthony Schwartz; “He stinks.”
Chris: Jakeem Grant; “Someone younger and cheaper- plus his injury.”
Intern Steve: Nick Harris; “Don’t need three centers and his injury, but could end up on practice squad.”
BREAKOUT PLAYER:
Baillie: Za’Darius Smith; “Has a lot to play for. I think we see a similar Z from his days in Green Bay.”
Mark: Deshaun Watson; “Best has yet to come.”
Chris: Martin Emerson; “Second-year jump.”
Intern Steve: Elijah Moore; “Not utilized properly with the Jets. Therefore, breakout season with Browns.”
MYLES GARRETT SACK COUNT:
Baillie: 18
Mark: 20
Chris: 15
Intern Steve: 15
NICK CHUBB RUSHING TDs
Baillie: 7
Mark: 7
Chris: 7
Intern Steve: 10
DESHAUN WATSON OVER/UNDER 4,200 PASSING YARDS
Baillie: Under
Mark: Over
Chris: Over
Intern Steve: Over
HOW MANY TDs DOES OBJ SCORE AGAINST THE BROWNS
Baillie: 2
Mark: 1
Chris: 2
Intern Steve: 0
UPSET ALERT
Baillie: The Browns will beat the Jets on December 28th.
Mark: The Browns will sweep the Steelers.
Chris: The Browns will lose at Houston.
Intern Steve: The Browns will beat the Jaguars.
SEASON PREDICTIONS
Baillie: 9-8
Mark: 11-6
Chris: 9-8
Intern Steve: 10-7
