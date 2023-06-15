4 Lorain County cities receive state funds for pedestrian safety projects

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program aims to support projects for reducing the risk of pedestrian-involved crashes.

Avon, Avon Lake, Lorain, and Sheffield Lake will receive a total of $7,071,64 from the state for pedestrian safety projects. It’s all part of a $54 million package for 30 counties across the state.

Avon is extending the sidewalk along State Route 83 between Kinzel Road and Falcon Crest Avenue. Also, adding two enhanced midblock pedestrian crossings.

Neighbor, Shawn Jarvis, says this project makes it easier and safer for families to walk or ride a bike.

“The sidewalks don’t start until up there and I bike up and down the street, so then I have to ride across the grass here before I can get to the sidewalk,” said Jarvis.

Avon will receive $2 million.

Bryan Jensen is Avon’s mayor. He says he is grateful Governor Mike Dewine spearheaded the initiative.

“He stepped up put the money out there and allowed people to apply for it. It’s a 2.6 million dollar project and we got 2 million dollars so that’s a pretty good chunk of change,” said Jensen.

Jensen says State Route 83 is a busy road and can be very dangerous for children.

“When you are here now and see the traffic that goes through and the speed their going if children tried to cross, what the danger of them crossing,” Jensen said.

City of Lorain

Enhanced pedestrian crossings and fill gaps in the City’s sidewalk network at 26 locations spread throughout the city. The proposed improvements will provide non-motorized users throughout the city with a safe and reliable infrastructure to access schools, parks, businesses, and other destinations.

City of Avon Lake Construct sidewalk along US 6 from Aqua Marine Boulevard to SR 83 and Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon crossings across US 6 at Miller Road Park and Avon Beldon Road.

The pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB) is a traffic control device designed to help pedestrians safely cross roadways at midblock crossings and uncontrolled intersections.

City of Sheffield Lake Extends the sidewalk network along US 6 from Buckeye Drive to Cove Beach Road.

“The reason we need these sidewalk extensions is because we need safe access for pedestrians to be able to get to these businesses and parks and other destinations often people taken by foot,” said Amanda McFarland.

She is the Northeast Ohio Public Information Officer for ODOT.

“We don’t want to see these people trying to walk down by the side of the road really close to traffic,” said McFarland.

