Akron selects 40 vacant properties for 2023 Mow to Own program

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.

The city has been able to give away over 100 vacant city-owned lots to nearby property owners so they can maintain them.

City officials say the list for this year contains 44 vacant lots.

A press release from the city says that neighboring property owners and non-profits may be eligible to purchase city-owned property for the cost of mowing from the time a contract is signed through closing, including standard closing fees.

Officials say letters will be sent first to owner-occupied property owners adjacent to the lot, and will move on to property owners near the lot who do not live in that property and non-profits if original offers are turned down.

To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:

All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants.

The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate.

If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program.

The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own.

