2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron selects 40 vacant properties for 2023 Mow to Own program

Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.
Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.(Magic K/Pexels via Canva)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.

The city has been able to give away over 100 vacant city-owned lots to nearby property owners so they can maintain them.

City officials say the list for this year contains 44 vacant lots.

A press release from the city says that neighboring property owners and non-profits may be eligible to purchase city-owned property for the cost of mowing from the time a contract is signed through closing, including standard closing fees.

Officials say letters will be sent first to owner-occupied property owners adjacent to the lot, and will move on to property owners near the lot who do not live in that property and non-profits if original offers are turned down.

To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:

  • All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants.
  • The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate.
  • If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program.
  • The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Ambus Shephard
Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of raping woman at Edgewater
Branden Fluker is a fugitive, wanted for two counts of rape by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's...
Wanted: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’ (Photo by: MLS Now)
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’
Sawchyn's Cafe manager Stacy Arafat holds up naloxone and a fentanyl test strip kit, which are...
Cleveland bars and clubs stocking up on fentanyl test strips as overdoses surge