Akron selects 40 vacant properties for 2023 Mow to Own program
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council approved a second round of Mow to Own lots in the city last week.
The city has been able to give away over 100 vacant city-owned lots to nearby property owners so they can maintain them.
City officials say the list for this year contains 44 vacant lots.
A press release from the city says that neighboring property owners and non-profits may be eligible to purchase city-owned property for the cost of mowing from the time a contract is signed through closing, including standard closing fees.
Officials say letters will be sent first to owner-occupied property owners adjacent to the lot, and will move on to property owners near the lot who do not live in that property and non-profits if original offers are turned down.
To be eligible, adjacent property owners must meet the following criteria:
- All applicants must own the contiguous property and priority will be given to qualified owner-occupants.
- The applicant shall not be delinquent on any real estate.
- If an applicant owns other properties in the city, all of the owner’s properties shall be registered through the Rental Registration Program.
- The applicant shall not have property maintenance, nuisance and/or building code violations on any properties they own.
