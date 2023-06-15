Ashtabula County veteran scammed out of service dog

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A retired Air Force veteran says he lost $800 in a service dog scam.

“ I fought hard for this country,” said Retired Air Force Veteran Joe Jacobs. “Overseas and everything. The fact that people would do this and take advantage of you hurts. Hurts deeply.”

Taking advantage of a veteran in need.

That’s what Joe Jacobs and his wife Ann say happened while they were trying to find their new dog.

It’s been a year and a half since they lost Joe’s last service dog, Abby.

They’ve been searching to fill that hole in their heart ever since.

“It left us heartbroken,” said Ann. “Such a void in our hearts to not have her with us.”

So when Ann came across a German Shepherd facebook group and saw a post about new puppies, she was hopeful.

She was able to negotiate a deal for $500.

But the dog’s owner kept asking for more money.

“Once we paid that one payment, then they would say ok, now you need to pay x amount,” said Joe. “And it just kept going on like that until we had $800.”

There was even one demand for $600 to show the couple could care for the dog.

Thankfully, Ann ignored that.

But when the day finally came to meet their new puppy, things took a turn.

Joe and Ann waited at the Erie Airport for more than an hour, but no dog ever arrived.

They never got a refund for a single penny.

“That money could have gone to a real dog, a legitimate payment,” said Joe. “But now that $800, that wipes us out. We’re not going to be able to get one.”

Heartbroken, and now wiped of their savings for a new dog, Ann and Joe filed a police report with Conneaut P.D.

They’re hoping their story will serve as a warning to you: be careful when buying online.

We reached out to the account Ann had been messaging, asking them why they continued to demand payments and why they never gave this couple a refund.

They sent us this response back: “We made all the necessary preparations for the dog and Ann discussed with me that we should ship the puppy over to her with the flight agency. I discussed with my agent and we prepared for delivery on the date she told me she need the dog delivered. I took $400 for the pcg contract which the payment is to be returned to her at once. But since she didn’t send any money to agency because the required $650 from her I paid $400 that I was to refund to her to the agency and I kindly told her that I have send $400 to my agent to complete the payment for Ann’s puppy to be delivered and the agent told me the money is $650 so I told Ann to make a payment of $250 to the agency so they can proceed with the delivery of Kira but she kept me hanging. I texted her couple of times and she’s not responding. So my agent called me and I explained everything to them and the puppy should be hold by them. Now Kira is still with the agency. Once Ann pays the $250 to the agency they’re going to proceed with the delivery of Kira to Ann’s home address.”

