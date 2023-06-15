Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One hundred days after baby Kairo was welcomed into the world, he is finally able to be welcomed home.

Akron Children’s Hospital said Kairo was born at just four pounds, four ounces with gastroschisis, which is a condition that caused his intestines to grow on the outside of his body.

He received specialized care for 100 day in the NICU until he was strong enough, according to the hospital.

Now he is a healthy 3-month-old boy, the hospital said he is ready to go home with his parents, Arika and Julian.

The hospital stated leaving was bittersweet for Arika and Julian, but they cannot contain their excitement for showing their son life outside of the NICU.

“There’s a whole world out there!” Arika told Kairo before stepping out of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Akron Children’s Hospital shared these sweet photos of the family:

