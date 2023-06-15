2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body camera footage shows Canton police fatally shoot suspect after being shot at

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police officers released body camera footage from a fatal officer involved shooting from last week.

Police fatally shot a 41-year-old man on June 7 after responding to a report of a disturbance at a home on the city’s southwest side.

According to Canton Police Chief John Gabbard, officers were called to the home in the 300 block of 25th St. SW just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, Chief Gabbard said shots were fired at the officers and the officers returned fire.

Jeffrey Neff, of Canton, was struck.

EMS transported Neff to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Chief Gabbard also said one officer was graved by a bullet fired by Neff, but was not injured.

19 News has learned agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be handling the fatal officer involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

