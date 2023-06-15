2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chrysler 300 with ‘FEARLESS!’ decal involved in Cleveland theft, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urged the community to come forward with information on a suspect vehicle involved in criminal damaging and theft on the city’s West Side that could lead to finding the suspects.

The criminal damaging and theft happened from a parked car at Berea Road and Triskett Road on June 2, according to police.

Police described it as a black Chrysler 300 with a large white decal on the back windshield that says “FEARLESS!”

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

The driver was described by police as a man in his 30s with close cropped hair and facial hair.

The passenger was described by police as a heavy-set man in his 20s.

If you recognize this suspect vehicle or have any other information on the criminal damaging and theft, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-160115 with your tips.

