CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urged the community to come forward with information on a suspect vehicle involved in criminal damaging and theft on the city’s West Side that could lead to finding the suspects.

The criminal damaging and theft happened from a parked car at Berea Road and Triskett Road on June 2, according to police.

Police described it as a black Chrysler 300 with a large white decal on the back windshield that says “FEARLESS!”

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Chrysler 300 with ‘FEARLESS!’ decal involved in Cleveland theft, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

Chrysler 300 with ‘FEARLESS!’ decal involved in Cleveland theft, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

The driver was described by police as a man in his 30s with close cropped hair and facial hair.

The passenger was described by police as a heavy-set man in his 20s.

If you recognize this suspect vehicle or have any other information on the criminal damaging and theft, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-160115 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.