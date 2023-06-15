2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland bars and clubs stocking up on fentanyl test strips as overdoses surge

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some bars in the Cleveland area have started carrying drug test strips in an effort to reduce the number of overdoses.

Statewide advocacy group SOAR Initiative - an acronym for safety, outreach, autonomy, and respect - has been working with the businesses to provide fentanyl and xylazine test strips.

The devices can determine if the powerful medical-grade drugs are present in street drugs before a user ingests them.

“People are always going to have an issue with this because people feel the way they feel about people who use drugs,” said Jessica Collier, an outreach worker with the SOAR Initiative. “Not everybody is ready for recovery, so what can we do to meet them where they are and just keep them safe and alive in the meantime?”

In early June, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issued a warning about a spike in drug overdoses; noting there were five during a 12 hours span at the beginning of the month.

Among the bars on board with the SOAR Initiative’s effort is Sawchyn’s Cafe on Western Ave. in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood.

“If somebody is here and they fall out, and we’re able to supply something that saves their life, why wouldn’t we? It could be anybody,” said bad manager Stacy Arafat, who also keeps Narcan behind the bar.

Collier said she’s been cavanassing different neighborhhoods in an attempt to get more test strips into bars.

The group also asks for permission to place stickers with QR codes in visible areas, which leads people to a webpage devoted to addiction and harm reduction resources.

That information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

