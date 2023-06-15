2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic officer hospitalized after responding to reports of stolen vehicle

Cruiser and car collided at East 89th and Euclid
Cleveland Clinic police crash
Cleveland Clinic police crash(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic officer was injured during a crash while responding to reports of a hospital employee’s car being stolen, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The incident occurred approximately at 330pm Wednesday.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement about the incident :

“Earlier this afternoon, Cleveland Clinic Police officers responded to reports of stolen vehicles from an employee parking lot on our main campus.

Following a collision on East 89th and Euclid Ave., one Cleveland Clinic officer was injured and is currently being treated at the hospital. No additional information on the officer’s condition is available at this time and this collision was not a result of a police pursuit.”

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

